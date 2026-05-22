Adani’s Proposed U.S. Investment Seen as Boost for Indian Companies’ Global Standing

NEW DELHI — Adani Group’s proposed multibillion-dollar investment in the United States is helping change global perceptions of Indian companies, industry leaders and Indian-American voices said Friday.

Speaking to IANS, they described the proposal as a boost for India-U.S. economic ties, job creation and strategic cooperation.

Puneet Ahluwalia, a Republican who served as a campaign adviser to President Donald Trump during his first term, said the proposed investment reflects the growing role of Indian businesses and Indian-origin professionals in the American economy.

“I think it’s a very positive step. President Trump, who has done a phenomenal job in recalibrating the world order, is also looking to have these kind of brain trust,” Ahluwalia said.

“All the successful CEOs and hardworking Americans of Indian origin are creating opportunities for Americans, but having somebody of Adani Group here in the United States even help us more,” he told IANS.

Asked whether earlier actions against Adani Group were politically motivated, Ahluwalia said he would “not be surprised” if political factors played a role.

“I’m glad that President Trump’s strong leadership, not only in the world but also in strengthening the US-India partnership, is moving in the right direction,” he added.

Adapa Prasad, president of BJP USA, said the withdrawal of the case by U.S. prosecutors was significant because authorities acknowledged they did not have sufficient evidence.

“It was a malicious report made with an intent to destabilise India’s growth story,” Prasad said, adding that the closure of the matter showed that “truth prevailed”.

Khanderao Kand, founding director of the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies, said stronger economic engagement between India and the U.S. should extend beyond investment to include deeper cooperation in research, mobility and policy reforms.

“This is a good step. It will strengthen the US-India partnership and it needs to be expanded on an ongoing basis,” Kand told IANS.

Kand said closer collaboration in industrialization, joint research and development, skills mobility and market access would further deepen relations between the two countries and create long-term strategic benefits. (Source: IANS)