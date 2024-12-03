New Delhi– After InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo airline, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Mahindra Electric for using ‘6E’ in its new car, the automaker said on Tuesday they do not see a conflict and are engaged in discussions with the budget airline to find an amicable solution.

InterGlobe Aviation filed the trademark infringement lawsuit in the Delhi High Court for using ‘6E’ in its new car called Mahindra BE 6e , which is expected to be released in February next year. The case will come up for hearing on December 9, according to reports.

In a statement, Mahindra said it revealed its electric origin SUVs the BE 6e and XEV 9e on November 26.

“Mahindra has applied for trade mark registration under class 12 (vehicles) for ‘BE 6e’ a part of its electric origin SUV portfolio. We hence don’t see a conflict as Mahindra’s mark is ‘BE 6e,’ not the standalone ‘6E,’” said the automaker.

It differs fundamentally from Indigo’s “6E,” which represents an airline, eliminating any risk of confusion. The distinct styling further emphasizes their uniqueness, said Mahindra in its statement.

“We have taken on board the concerns that InterGlobe Aviation Limited have to infringement of their goodwill, which was not our intention. We are engaged in discussions with them to find an amicable solution,” the automaker further stated.

Last week, M&M expanded its electric vehicle portfolio in the country with the introduction of two all-new models. The entry-level variants of BE 6e and XEV 9e are priced at Rs 18.9 lakh and Rs 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The company said that BE 6e comes with a range of 682 km while the XEV 9e features a range of 656 kms.

The automaker has committed to an investment of over Rs 12,000 crore in its electric vehicle (EV) business. (IANS)