New Delhi– Arizona State University (ASU), a global leader in innovation and higher education, is collaborating with Rajalakshmi Engineering College (REC), Chennai, to redefine global education pathways for Indian students. The initiative aims to introduce undergraduate and Master’s degrees across key disciplines, including Computer Science, Engineering, and Business & Management.

Speaking on this occasion, ASU President Michael M. Crow said, “With India as our largest source of international students, this partnership with REC strengthens our mission to expand access to exceptional education and empower students with the skills needed to excel in a globalised workforce.”

The collaboration is set to offer students flexible academic pathways, enabling them to earn degrees and gain a globally competitive education. These programs have been designed to equip students with the skills and credentials required for international careers. With over 6,600 Indian students currently enrolled, India is the top country of origin for ASU’s international student community.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding REC’s academic offerings. Together with ASU, we are dedicated to empowering students with transformative experiences that combine academic excellence with real-world application. The new programs will integrate REC’s strong academic foundation with ASU’s globally recognised expertise,” said Abhay Meganathan, Vice Chairman, Rajalakshmi Institutions. Spanning a 100-acre campus in Chennai, the institution serves over 10,000 students and consistently achieves a 95 per cent placement rate.

With this new development, REC will become a member of the ASU-Cintana Alliance, a global network of forward-thinking universities spanning Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. This alliance will enable them to leverage ASU’s extensive resources and collaborative research opportunities.

“By combining our expertise with Cintana’s innovative strategies and on-the-ground execution capabilities, we empower universities to enhance academic quality and drive growth, addressing the increasing demand for world-class education. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in strengthening ASU’s global presence and amplifying its impact on Indian students,” added President Crow. (IANS)