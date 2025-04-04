Adani Group Wins Four Gold Honors at 2025 IAA Olive Crown Awards for Promoting a Greener Future

Ahmedabad— The Adani Group announced on Friday that it has won four gold honors across multiple categories at the prestigious 2025 IAA Olive Crown Awards, in recognition of its efforts toward environmental sustainability and a greener future.

India’s largest and fastest-growing integrated infrastructure conglomerate was recognized as the Corporate Social Crusader of the Year and Green Advertiser of the Year. Additionally, its short film Pankha received two gold awards for Best Film in the TV/Cinema (Corporate) and Digital categories.

The Olive Crown Awards celebrate creative excellence in sustainability communication and are known for exclusively honoring brands and campaigns that promote environmental responsibility.

“Our green initiatives reflect the critical role our businesses play in protecting the planet for future generations,” said Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Group. “Being named Corporate Social Crusader of the Year is a testament to our long-standing commitment to clean energy and the positive impact we strive to create in the lives of millions of Indians.”

He added, “Sustainability and renewable energy remain cornerstones of our broader mission. We’re deeply honored by this recognition.”

Aman Kumar Singh, President and Head of Strategy, Chairman’s Office, and Group Head – Corporate Brand Custodian, described the awards as a moment of great pride for the Adani Group.

“This recognition is a tribute to the relentless dedication and spirit of every Adanian. The film goes beyond showcasing the scale and speed of the Adani Group—it emphasizes the meaningful difference we’re making in everyday lives,” Singh said.

He highlighted that the film Pankha embodies the spirit of ‘Hum Karke Dikhate Hain’ (#AdaniHKKDH), reflecting both the strength of modern India and the Adani Group’s unwavering promise to build a better future for all.

The award ceremony was held in Mumbai, with Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar serving as guest of honor. Ajay Kakar, Head of Corporate Branding at Adani Group, accepted the awards on the company’s behalf.

Founded in 1938, the International Advertising Association (IAA) is the only global organization representing advertisers, marketers, advertising agencies, and media professionals. With 56 chapters and members across 76 countries—including the world’s top 10 economies—the IAA is headquartered in New York. (Source: IANS)