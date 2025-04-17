Adani Ports Acquires Australia’s NQXT Terminal with 50 MTPA Capacity

Ahmedabad– Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has announced the acquisition of Abbot Point Port Holdings Pte Ltd (APPH), a Singapore-based entity that owns and operates the North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT) in Australia. The move is set to significantly expand APSEZ’s global logistics footprint and accelerate its target to handle 1 billion tonnes of cargo annually by 2030.

The acquisition was approved by APSEZ’s Board of Directors on Thursday. APPH is being acquired from Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd (CRPSHPL), a related party, through a non-cash transaction. As part of the deal, APSEZ will issue 14.38 crore equity shares to CRPSHPL in exchange for 100% ownership of APPH. The deal is based on an enterprise value of AUD 3.975 billion.

Located about 25 km north of Bowen on Australia’s east coast, NQXT is a dedicated export facility with a nameplate capacity of 50 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The terminal handled a record 35 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in FY25.

“This acquisition is a pivotal step in our international strategy,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO of APSEZ. “NQXT opens new export markets and strengthens long-term contracts with key users. Strategically located on the East-West trade corridor, the terminal is well-positioned for future growth, including potential green hydrogen exports.”

Gupta added that the terminal is expected to generate AUD 400 million in EBITDA within four years, with an EBITDA margin exceeding 90%. The acquisition also aligns with Adani’s “Growth with Goodness” vision, given NQXT’s strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials, including a low environmental footprint, diverse workforce, robust safety standards, and significant spending with local and regional suppliers.

APSEZ stated that its leverage will remain at similar levels post-acquisition, and that non-core assets and liabilities on APPH’s balance sheet will be realized in the coming months without affecting transaction value. (Source: IANS)