Infosys Adds 6,388 Employees in FY25, Headcount Grows for Third Straight Quarter

Mumbai– Infosys reported a net addition of 6,388 employees in FY25, increasing its total headcount to 323,578 from 317,240 in the previous fiscal year. This marks the third consecutive quarter of workforce expansion for the IT services giant.

In the fourth quarter (Q4), the company added 199 employees, following additions of 5,591 in Q3 and 2,456 in Q2. After a period of cautious hiring, Infosys has resumed recruitment across levels and plans to onboard between 15,000 and 20,000 fresh graduates in FY26.

Earlier this year, Infosys terminated approximately 400 trainees at its Mysuru campus after they failed internal assessments three times. Addressing the issue, CEO Salil Parekh stated, “We have a rigorous way to test individuals, which has remained unchanged for over 20 years.”

Employee attrition rose slightly to 14.1% in Q4, up from 13.7% in the previous quarter.

As part of its annual incentives, Infosys awarded CEO Parekh stock options worth nearly ₹50 crore for FY25, including equity-linked and ESG-linked Restricted Stock Units (RSUs).

Financially, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹7,033 crore for the March 2025 quarter, down 11.7% year-on-year from ₹7,969 crore. Despite the decline in profit, revenue rose 7.9% YoY to ₹40,925 crore, compared to ₹37,923 crore in Q4 of the previous year. (Source: IANS)