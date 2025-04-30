Adani Power Posts Strong FY25 Performance, Generates Record 102 Billion Units of Electricity

Ahmedabad— Adani Power reported a robust financial performance for FY25, posting a 21.4% increase in consolidated continuing profit before tax (PBT), which rose to ₹13,926 crore from ₹11,470 crore in FY24. The growth was driven by improved EBITDA and lower financing costs.

Total consolidated continuing revenue rose by 10.8% year-over-year to ₹56,473 crore, up from ₹50,960 crore. This increase was primarily fueled by higher power sales, although it was partially offset by lower tariff realization. The company’s continuing EBITDA for the fiscal year rose 14.8% to ₹21,575 crore.

In Q4 FY25, consolidated continuing revenue grew 5.3% to ₹14,522 crore, compared to ₹13,787 crore in the same quarter last year. However, PBT for the quarter declined slightly to ₹3,248 crore from ₹3,464 crore, largely due to increased depreciation from recent acquisitions and softer power demand growth.

Net profit for Q4 stood at ₹2,599 crore, lower than the previous year, which had benefited from one-time gains, including refunds from government authorities and asset sales.

The company marked a major operational milestone by generating 102.2 billion units (BU) of electricity in FY25, a 19.5% increase from 85.5 BU in FY24. Power sales volumes rose 20.7% to 95.9 BU. In Q4 alone, power sales climbed 18.9% to 26.4 BU, reflecting growing demand and increased capacity.

“Adani Power has delivered record operating and financial performance in FY25, underscoring the strength and resilience of the Adani portfolio,” said CEO S.B. Khyalia. “As we enter a new phase of capacity expansion, we are focused on maximizing capital and cost efficiency to solidify our leadership.”

Adani Power expanded its total operating capacity from 15,250 MW in FY24 to 17,550 MW in FY25, driven by acquisitions of Moxie Power Generation Ltd (1,200 MW), Korba Power Ltd (600 MW), and Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station (500 MW).

Khyalia added, “We are leveraging our cross-sectoral expertise to future-proof the business and sustain long-term value creation. Our strong commitment to sustainability continues to guide our growth and places us among the world’s top thermal power producers.” (Source: IANS)