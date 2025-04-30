Apple Achieves Record Smartphone Shipments in India with 29% Growth in Q1 2025

New Delhi— Apple posted its highest-ever smartphone shipment volume in India during the January–March quarter, growing 29% year-over-year, according to a new report from Counterpoint Research. The company also led the market in terms of overall value, further cementing its dominance in the premium segment.

India’s smartphone market in Q1 2025 showed a shift toward more stable and long-term growth. Major brands focused on reducing excess inventory to create a healthier sales pipeline for the rest of the year. Despite this, demand for ultra-premium devices—those priced above ₹45,000—remained strong, recording 15% annual growth.

“The average selling price has grown at an 11% CAGR post-COVID, showing a clear move toward premiumization,” said Prachir Singh, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint. He attributed this trend to increased affordability and better financing options, which have made premium devices more accessible to Indian consumers.

Apple’s record-breaking quarter underscores this momentum. “Apple’s 29% growth in Q1 reflects its expanding appeal in India’s premium smartphone market,” said analyst Shubham Singh. “It was the top brand by value and achieved its highest Q1 volumes ever in the country.”

Vivo continued to lead the overall Indian smartphone market for the third straight quarter, growing 9% year-over-year. OPPO secured the third spot, boosted by the popularity of its A3 and K series models, which were marketed around durability—an increasingly important factor for buyers.

Meanwhile, UK-based brand Nothing recorded a staggering 156% growth year-over-year, driven by strong demand for its new 3a series. This marked the fifth consecutive quarter in which Nothing was the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India.

Looking ahead, the report anticipates India’s smartphone market to grow at a low single-digit rate in 2025, supported by a positive economic outlook and growing global interest in India as a manufacturing hub. (Source: IANS)