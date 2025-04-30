Mumbai Property Market Records Best April in 13 Years with Over 12,000 Deals

Mumbai— Mumbai’s real estate sector continued its strong run with 12,142 property registrations recorded in April under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits, making it the city’s best April performance in 13 years, according to a new report from Knight Frank India.

The figure marks a 4% year-on-year increase in property registrations, reflecting sustained demand despite high property prices and interest rate concerns.

Residential properties dominated the market, accounting for 80% of the total registrations. Knight Frank India Chairman and Managing Director Shishir Baijal noted that premium housing is seeing rising interest, driven in part by lower home loan rates following the Reserve Bank of India’s cumulative 50 basis point rate cut.

“Quick transmission of these rate cuts by banks would further improve affordability and help maintain the current market momentum,” Baijal added.

High-end properties priced above ₹2 crore made up 25% of April’s registrations, up from 22% in the same month last year. The market for more affordable homes also remained steady, with properties under ₹50 lakh accounting for 14% of the total.

In terms of home sizes, properties up to 1,000 sq ft continued to lead registrations. Meanwhile, demand for larger homes remained solid, with homes between 1,000–2,000 sq ft making up 14% of deals, and those above 2,000 sq ft holding a 3% share—highlighting ongoing interest in more spacious living amid changing lifestyle needs.

Geographically, the Western and Central suburbs remained dominant, contributing 85% of the city’s total registrations. Central and South Mumbai also saw a modest uptick, with their share rising by 1%, signaling growing buyer interest in premium and emerging micro-markets bolstered by new launches and improved infrastructure. (Source: IANS)