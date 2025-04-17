California Sues Trump Administration Over ‘Unlawful Tariffs’

Los Angeles— California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that the state is suing the Trump administration over what he called “unlawful tariffs” that are harming the state’s economy, businesses, and working families.

“President Trump’s unlawful tariffs are wreaking chaos on California families, businesses, and our economy—driving up prices and threatening jobs,” Newsom said in a statement. “We’re standing up for American families who can’t afford to let the chaos continue.”

In a post on social media platform X, Newsom added, “Donald Trump does not have the authority to impose these destructive and chaotic tariffs. America stands to lose too much. We’re taking him to court.”

The lawsuit, expected to be filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, challenges the Trump administration’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify sweeping tariffs on international trade partners. California officials argue that the IEEPA does not authorize the president to unilaterally impose such broad trade measures.

“California is the largest manufacturing state in the country and one of the world’s top trading partners,” Newsom said. “No state stands to be more affected by these tariffs. These are among the largest tax increases in modern U.S. history, and they disproportionately hit our ports, our industries, and our jobs.”

According to the Governor’s office, about 40% of U.S. goods movement flows through California, with roughly half of those goods originating from China.

California is the first U.S. state to file legal action against the Trump administration over the tariff policy. As the nation’s most populous state and its largest importer, California engages in over $675 billion in two-way trade annually. In 2024 alone, California exported $183 billion in goods—more than one-third of which went to Mexico, Canada, and China, the state’s top three export markets.

The state contends that the tariffs are not only economically harmful but also legally flawed, and aims to block their continued enforcement through the court system. (Source: IANS)