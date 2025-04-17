LG CNS to Develop EV Charging and Smart City Infrastructure in the U.S.

Seoul— LG CNS, the IT services arm of South Korea’s LG Electronics, announced on Thursday that it has signed agreements to build electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and implement smart city solutions across the United States.

In partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation, LG CNS will install and operate EV charging stations at the Brooklyn Army Terminal (BAT), a historic military supply base now being transformed into a modern hub for commerce and manufacturing.

As part of the “Pilots at BAT” initiative, the company will deploy an advanced charging and discharging control system, supported by a mobile app that allows users to track real-time energy consumption.

In a separate agreement, LG CNS will develop smart city infrastructure in Hogansville, Georgia, under a U.S. government contract. The project includes the installation of smart poles and an integrated control system that leverages AI to enhance public safety, urban connectivity, and municipal operations.

The company plans to scale its eco-friendly smart city initiatives nationwide, using its expertise in digital transformation and sustainable infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor, South Korea’s largest automaker, also announced plans to launch the next-generation Palisade SUV in the U.S. later this year. The redesigned model, already available in South Korea since January, made its debut at the New York International Auto Show and will hit U.S. dealerships in the second half of 2025.

For the U.S. market, the new Palisade will be available with a 3.5-liter gasoline engine or a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline hybrid powertrain. Hyundai continues to diversify its lineup, investing in extended-range EVs, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, and hybrid models to meet shifting consumer demands.

“Our strategy is to offer a broad range of powertrains based on what customers want,” said Hyundai Motor CEO Jose Muñoz. (Source: IANS)