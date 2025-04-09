Goa Tourism Minister Highlights Homestay Policies in Line with PM Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision

Panaji– Goa’s Minister for Tourism, Rohan Khaunte, emphasized the importance of homestay policies as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), focusing on empowering youth (Yuva Shakti) and women (Mahila Shakti).

Speaking at the launch of the Goa Unseen guidebook by Airbnb, in collaboration with the Goa Tourism Department, Khaunte said, “One of our initiatives, inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision for Viksit Bharat, is built on four pillars. We have chosen to focus on two of them—Yuva Shakti and Mahila Shakti—particularly in the context of the tourism sector.”

He explained that the state’s homestay policies were developed with a strong emphasis on women empowerment and inclusivity in tourism. “These policies are empowering women, especially in rural areas. We’re creating a model where tourism is more inclusive and reaches the grassroots, allowing for new and authentic stories to be told,” Khaunte said.

He credited Airbnb for being an early collaborator in the initiative. “Airbnb was the first to step in and partner with us. Congratulations to your team for contributing to a think tank and helping shape a policy framework. Every state can create policies, but unless we collaborate and complement one another, we can’t progress,” he remarked.

Khaunte also underscored the role of government as a facilitator rather than a direct participant in the tourism business. “The government’s role is to create enabling policies. But we need partners to implement standard operating procedures, ensure proper skilling and upskilling, and market the offerings effectively. That’s how we build a new tourism narrative,” he added. (Source: IANS)