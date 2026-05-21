Air India Delhi-Bengaluru Flight Grounded After Tail Strike During Landing

NEW DELHI — An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru was grounded after suffering a tail strike while landing at Bengaluru International Airport, the airline said Thursday.

Flight AI2651, which had 179 people on board, landed safely after the incident. Air India said all passengers and crew members disembarked normally.

The aircraft has been grounded for a detailed inspection, and the airline said the incident will be investigated according to established procedures.

The grounding led to the cancellation of the return flight, AI2652, from Bengaluru to Delhi. Air India said it is making alternative arrangements to accommodate affected passengers as soon as possible.

The incident comes as the aviation sector continues to await the final findings of the investigation into the crash of Air India Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu recently said the crash investigation is in its final stages and could be completed within a month. He said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is leading the probe independently, with the government providing necessary resources.

“The crash investigation is in the final stage and could even be completed in a month. However, the investigation is being done by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and we don’t interfere in it. We are giving them all the resources they need,” Naidu said.

Naidu said transparency is important because the final report will face international scrutiny, as foreign nationals were among those on board the flight.

The AAIB submitted its preliminary findings to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on July 12, 2025.

Naidu also said the ministry is monitoring concerns raised by some victims’ families about communication and compensation delays and remains in contact with Air India.

The crash occurred June 12, 2025, when a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as Air India Flight AI171 took off from Runway 23 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport for London Gatwick. (Source: IANS)