Govt Aims to Position India as a Global Maritime Leader: Sonowal

New Delhi– Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized on Saturday that the government’s goal is to establish India as a leading global maritime force. He highlighted the ocean as not just a gateway for trade, but a conduit for opportunity, growth, and national progress.

Speaking at the National Maritime Day celebrations in New Delhi, Sonowal stated, “India’s maritime sector is undergoing a monumental transformation. With our expansive Blue Economy, state-of-the-art port infrastructure, and a forward-thinking shipping ecosystem, the sector is emerging as a pivotal driver in our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).”

He further remarked, “National Maritime Day celebrates our seafarers, coastal communities, and our firm commitment to fostering a sustainable, secure, and globally competitive maritime future for India.”

The theme of this year’s event, “Prosperous Seas – Developed India and Youth for Blue Economy and Green Growth,” underscores the importance of sustainable growth in the maritime industry and highlights the critical role of youth in fostering innovation and environmental stewardship.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways marked the 62nd National Maritime Day across the country, honoring India’s rich maritime heritage and recognizing the vital contributions of seafarers to the nation’s global connectivity and growth.

The central event was organized by the National Maritime Day Celebration Committee (NMDCC), Delhi chapter, under the direction of the Directorate General of Shipping, at Vinay Marg Sports Ground in the national capital.

During the event, Sonowal took the opportunity to engage with cadets during a refreshment session, learning about their aspirations and training. He also interacted with female cadets, encouraging them to take the lead in shaping the future of India’s maritime landscape.

Reflecting on his interaction with the cadets, Sonowal shared, “Engaging with these young cadets was incredibly inspiring. Their passion and dedication reflect the bright future of India’s maritime journey. I wished them the best of luck and commended their pivotal role in building a robust, modern, and efficient maritime sector for the nation.”

The Ministry also recognized exceptional contributions within the maritime sector by presenting awards and commendations to individuals and organizations for their dedication and accomplishments.

The 62nd National Maritime Day not only paid tribute to India’s maritime pioneers but also reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to a greener, more inclusive, and innovation-driven maritime future. The day commemorates the historic voyage of the ‘S.S. Loyalty,’ India’s first owned steamship, which embarked on its journey from Mumbai to London on April 5, 1919. This landmark event marked India’s entry into international shipping and laid the groundwork for the country’s proud maritime legacy. (Source: IANS)