India a Key Talent Hub for AI Professionals: Minister Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi— India has emerged as a key global hub for artificial intelligence (AI) talent, reflecting the collaborative efforts of the government and industry in fostering a conducive environment for AI adoption, said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Independent Charge).

Speaking at GITEX Africa 2025, the continent’s largest technology and startup event, Chaudhary highlighted India’s advancements in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), particularly in areas such as digital identity (Aadhaar), digital payments (UPI), e-commerce (ONDC), and digital healthcare systems.

He emphasized that India is actively integrating advanced technologies—including AI, cybersecurity, fintech, and digital infrastructure—into its skill development programs. He noted that the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), a DPI initiative for the skilling ecosystem, has enrolled over 10 million users within 18 months.

“These developments present significant potential for collaboration with African nations,” Chaudhary said, addressing the gathering in Marrakesh, Morocco. “Through sustained partnerships, we can collectively support inclusive and sustainable economic growth.”

He also pointed out that India’s open-source DPI systems and its accelerated pace of digitalization position it to assist other developing countries in adopting similar digital frameworks through collaboration and knowledge exchange.

During the summit, Chaudhary engaged in bilateral meetings focused on AI research, capacity building, and digital public infrastructure. He shared India’s experience in building scalable and inclusive technologies aimed at promoting innovation, inclusion, and equitable growth, according to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. (Source: IANS)