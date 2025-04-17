India Poised to Become Global Growth Hub Amid US-China Trade Tensions, Say Industry Leaders

New Delhi— As trade tensions escalate between the United States and China, Indian industry leaders see a strategic opportunity for India to emerge as a global hub for innovation, manufacturing, and economic growth.

Speaking at the 120th anniversary celebration of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Rajeev Juneja, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Mankind Pharma, said the current global trade environment presents a unique window for India.

“There’s an ongoing tariff war between China and the U.S., and this creates a tremendous opportunity for India. I see a very bright future ahead,” Juneja told IANS. “We’ve always remained India-centric, and now is the time to capitalize.”

Juneja emphasized that while becoming a global leader in cutting-edge sectors like artificial intelligence (AI) may take time, India is steadily moving in the right direction. “We must start with baby steps. Many startups are already making an impact. With the right government support, India can one day become a hub for AI,” he added.

He also praised the government’s commitment to youth development and skills training, saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply focused on empowering the youth. Infrastructure is improving, and new opportunities are being created.”

Echoing this optimism, Sanjay Bhatia, Managing Director of Hindustan Tin Works Limited, said, “This is the best time for Indian industry. Our global recognition is rising, and the government’s push to improve ease of doing business is helping us compete on the world stage.”

Bhatia noted that India’s strong economic fundamentals make it resilient to external shocks like the recent U.S. tariff hikes. “These global disruptions are temporary. India is firmly back on track.”

On the rise of artificial intelligence, Bhatia highlighted India’s potential to lead through its vast talent pool. “Indians are already making significant contributions to global AI development. By reskilling our workforce, we can both retain jobs and create new employment opportunities.”

The event at PHD House in New Delhi also featured Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who launched a commemorative coffee table book celebrating the Chamber’s legacy. Former PHDCCI presidents were honored for their contributions to India’s industrial development. (Source: IANS)