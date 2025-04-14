Indian Startup Unveils Quantum-Safe Platform to Protect Critical Infrastructure

New Delhi— QNu Labs, a startup selected by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under India’s National Quantum Mission (NQM), on Monday announced the launch of QShield, the world’s first platform that enables seamless cryptography management across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments.

Launched on World Quantum Day, QShield is designed to help enterprises secure their critical infrastructure at scale with quantum-safe technologies. Founded in 2016 and incubated at the IIT Madras Research Park, QNu Labs is advancing cybersecurity through quantum innovations, aiming to establish India as a global leader in quantum cryptography.

The platform is built on QNu’s proprietary technologies, including its patented Quantum Key Distribution system (Armos), Quantum Random Number Generator (Tropos), Quantum Hardware Security Module (QHSM), and NIST-compliant Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). Together, these technologies form a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for safeguarding sensitive data both in transit and at rest.

QShield offers a unified management interface, flexible deployment options, and seamless integration with third-party services. It supports a range of enterprise functions such as secure key generation, encrypted connectivity, protected collaboration, secure file storage and sharing, and key lifecycle management. The platform equips enterprises with the tools needed to transition to quantum-safe security, ensuring their infrastructure is protected today and prepared for the threats of tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India released the first edition of the International Technology Engagement Strategy for Quantum. The strategy outlines India’s global vision for Quantum Science, Technology, and Innovation (QSTI), with a focus on accelerating discoveries, fostering innovation, and enabling adoption across vital sectors.

According to an official statement, the strategy provides a foundational analysis for stakeholders in government, academia, and industry—both domestic and international—helping them develop context-specific action plans aligned with their goals. These efforts complement the broader ambitions of the National Quantum Mission and related initiatives across India’s quantum ecosystem. (Source: IANS)