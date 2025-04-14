Essar Energy Transition Names Prashant Janaswamy Chief Information Officer at EET Fuels

Stanlow (UK)— Essar Energy Transition’s EET Fuels, the trading name of Essar Oil (UK) (“the Company”), has announced the appointment of Prashant Janaswamy as Chief Information Officer.

In his new role, Janaswamy will lead the company’s digital transformation strategy, focusing on modernizing its technology infrastructure and strengthening data-driven decision-making.

With more than 25 years of global experience across the UK, United States, India, and the Middle East, Janaswamy has held senior leadership roles including CIO, CTO, and Chief Data and Automation Officer at major firms in the energy, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors.

His expertise spans digital transformation, technology modernization, and the implementation of data-centric solutions. Throughout his career, he has spearheaded the development of AI-powered operational systems, ERP strategies, and robust IT infrastructure enhancements.

“Prashant’s appointment reflects our commitment to harnessing advanced technology to drive business growth,” said Deepak Maheshwari, CEO of EET Fuels. “His depth of experience and forward-thinking approach will be instrumental as we advance our digital initiatives.”

“I’m thrilled to join EET Fuels and help shape its digital future,” said Janaswamy. “The Company’s focus on innovation and modernization aligns with my passion for driving efficiency and transformation through technology. I look forward to collaborating with the team to achieve our strategic goals.” (Source: IANS)