India’s Inland Waterways Witness Record Cargo Movement, Infrastructure Expansion: Centre

New Delhi– India’s inland water transport (IWT) sector has achieved significant milestones, with record-breaking cargo movements and expanded infrastructure, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways announced on Thursday.

Driven by strategic investments, progressive policy measures, and digital innovations, the inland waterways sector is poised to play a pivotal role in promoting sustainable transport and boosting economic growth.

In a major accomplishment, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) reported an all-time high cargo movement of 145.5 million tonnes in the fiscal year 2024–25. The number of operational National Waterways (NWs) has increased from 24 to 29, underscoring the government’s commitment to enhancing multimodal connectivity.

According to the ministry, cargo traffic on NWs has surged from 18.10 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY14 to 145.5 MMT in FY25, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.86%. Year-on-year, cargo traffic grew by 9.34% compared to FY24.

Key commodities driving this growth include coal, iron ore, iron ore fines, sand, and fly ash, which together accounted for over 68% of total cargo moved during the year. Passenger traffic has also seen a boost, reaching 1.61 crore in FY 2023–24.

Looking ahead, the government has outlined ambitious targets under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. The IWAI aims to raise the modal share of freight transported via inland waterways from 2% to 5%, with cargo volumes projected to exceed 200 MMT by 2030 and 500 MMT by 2047.

The operational length of National Waterways has also expanded significantly — from 2,716 km in 2014–15 to 4,894 km in 2023–24. Key infrastructure initiatives include fairway development, construction of community jetties, floating terminals, Multi-Modal Terminals (MMTs), Inter-Modal Terminals (IMTs), and navigational locks.

“Continued focus on these areas will be crucial in achieving the ambitious targets set for the coming decades,” the ministry emphasized in its statement. (Source: IANS)