IndiGo Adjusts Flight Schedules as Pakistan Closes Airspace

New Delhi– Low-cost carrier IndiGo announced schedule adjustments for its international flights on Friday due to Pakistan’s closure of its airspace. The airline said several routes will require longer flight paths, leading to potential delays and cancellations.

“With restricted rerouting options, unfortunately, Almaty and Tashkent fall outside the operational range of IndiGo’s current fleet,” the airline stated. As a result, flights to Almaty will be canceled from April 27 through at least May 7, and flights to Tashkent will be suspended from April 28 through May 7, 2025.

IndiGo advised customers to check the latest flight updates on its website and manage any rescheduling or cancellations online. Passengers seeking assistance can also contact the airline’s customer service.

The airspace closure comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly supported by Islamabad.

Both Air India and IndiGo announced that their international flights will take longer alternative routes. Flights from northern Indian cities, including Delhi, Lucknow, and Amritsar, will detour via Gujarat or Maharashtra before heading toward Europe, North America, or West Asia, adding an estimated 2 to 2.5 hours to some journeys.

Air India confirmed that flights to or from North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East will also follow extended routes due to the airspace restrictions.

Industry experts warn that the longer flight paths will lead to higher fuel consumption and could result in increased airfares. The closure impacts routes to Central Asia, West Asia, Europe, the UK, and North America.

While airlines have not disclosed the financial implications, the last time Pakistan closed its airspace in 2019 following the Balakot airstrikes, Indian airlines reportedly incurred losses of nearly Rs 700 crore due to increased fuel costs. (Source: IANS)