India’s IT Sector Expected to Create Up to 450,000 Jobs in 2025

New Delhi— India’s IT hiring sector is projected to grow by 7–10% in the first half of 2025, potentially generating between 400,000 to 450,000 new jobs throughout the year, industry experts said on Friday.

The IT industry ended Q4 of FY25 on a stable note, posting year-over-year revenue growth of 1–3%, signaling cautious optimism and a shift in global tech investment strategies.

“Companies are becoming more targeted with their global technology investments, yet the demand for digital transformation remains strong,” said Sunil Nehra, CEO-IT Staffing at FirstMeridian Business Services.

Continued investment in areas like AI/ML, cloud computing, data engineering, and automation reflects long-term confidence in emerging technologies and is shaping new hiring trends.

“Hiring across various regions of India is expected to gradually rise,” Nehra added. “Fresher hiring sentiment for FY26 also remains positive, indicating robust demand for entry-level roles.”

After a challenging FY24 marked by a historic drop in headcount, FY25 has seen signs of recovery, though Q4 hiring remained cautious due to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Attrition rates have stabilized at an average of 13–15%, suggesting a more balanced talent environment, according to Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services. “Several companies have announced plans to onboard over 10,000 freshers in FY26, reflecting long-term hiring confidence,” he said.

Key growth areas include AI and generative AI, with significant upskilling initiatives underway. Cloud modernization, cybersecurity, and data engineering remain core priorities, as companies move toward consulting-led, results-focused models.

“High-demand roles such as AI/ML engineers, data scientists, cloud architects, DevOps engineers, and ESG analysts are commanding salary premiums of 8–10%,” Alug noted. (Source: IANS)