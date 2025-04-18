India’s Green Office Space to Reach 700 Million Sq Ft in 2–3 Years: Report

Ahmedabad— India’s green office inventory is expected to grow to 700 million square feet over the next two to three years, according to a new report by CREDAI and Colliers. The share of leasing in green-certified buildings is also projected to increase from 75% to around 80–85% during this period.

As sustainability becomes a core priority for real estate developers, India’s commercial real estate market is undergoing a significant shift. Green-certified office spaces now account for roughly 66% of the total Grade A office inventory across the top six cities, totaling 503 million sq ft as of 2024.

These buildings boast higher occupancy levels of 80–90% and command rental premiums of up to 25%, the report noted.

Bengaluru leads in green-certified office stock with a 31% share, followed by Delhi-NCR (19%) and Hyderabad (17%). When it comes to green penetration—measured by the share of green-certified space in total Grade A inventory—Hyderabad tops the list with 75%, closely followed by Bengaluru at 73%.

“The real estate sector is playing a crucial role in India’s transition to a low-carbon economy,” said CREDAI President Shekhar G. Patel. “This is the right moment to scale green adoption not just in offices, but across residential, industrial, and emerging segments like data centers.”

India’s total green building footprint across all asset classes has nearly doubled in the last five years, reaching 13 billion sq ft in 2024. This includes over 2 million green-certified residential units, 6,500 commercial projects, and 750 industrial developments.

From 2020 to 2024, nearly 80% of all new Grade A office supply in India was green-certified, signaling strong momentum toward sustainable development across the real estate sector. (Source: IANS)