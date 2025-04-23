Optiemus Partners with Taiwan’s Avix to Manufacture High-Tech Drone Components in India

New Delhi– In a significant boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Optiemus Unmanned Systems announced a partnership with Taiwan-based Avix Technologies on Wednesday to jointly develop and manufacture high-performance drone cameras, gimbals, and related components in India. The collaboration aims to strengthen the country’s self-reliance in defense technology.

The announcement was made during the launch of four advanced drones by Optiemus Unmanned Systems, a subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom Limited, at the Milipol India Exhibition 2025 in New Delhi.

Avix, known for its expertise in UAV design and electronics, will bring cutting-edge technology to India through this partnership. Optiemus will contribute its deep understanding of India’s defense requirements and leverage its in-house manufacturing capabilities.

“We are proud to contribute to India’s defense modernization with advanced technologies that enhance national security and align with the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision,” said Ashok Gupta, Executive Chairman of Optiemus Group.

“This partnership with Avix marks a significant step toward building a robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem,” he added.

Cooper Chang, CEO of Avix Technologies, highlighted that the partnership goes beyond supplying components.

“Together, we are committed to co-developing advanced drone technologies tailored for India’s defense landscape,” he said.

As part of this initiative, Optiemus Unmanned Systems unveiled four new drones: Marak VT100, Vajra QC55, a canister-launched loitering munition, and first-person view (FPV) drones designed for defense, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

These drones are engineered to operate in challenging environments, including high-altitude and electronic warfare (EW) zones, even in areas where GPS (GNSS) signals are unavailable. A key feature is the integration of optical fiber cable (OFC) navigation in FPV drones, enabling them to function without disruption from electronic jamming.

Optiemus is also collaborating with multiple Indian component manufacturers and suppliers, showcasing locally made products at the exhibition, further supporting the ‘Make in India’ mission. (Source: IANS)