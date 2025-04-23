IndiGo Waives Cancellation and Rescheduling Fees for Srinagar Flights Amid Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi– In response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India’s largest low-cost carrier, IndiGo, announced on Wednesday that it will waive cancellation and rescheduling fees for flights to and from Srinagar.

The airline said the move was made to ease the concerns and difficulties faced by travelers affected by the current situation.

“To support those traveling to and from Srinagar, IndiGo is waiving cancellation and rescheduling fees,” the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo has also added special flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar, supplementing its regular schedule of 160 weekly flights to and from various parts of India.

The airline emphasized that it is closely monitoring the situation and remains committed to assisting customers during this challenging time.

“Given the emergent situation, we have taken steps to moderate fares. Our top priority remains the safety of our customers and providing reliable service,” IndiGo added.

This announcement comes after India’s civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), urged airlines including IndiGo and Air India to increase flight capacity and ease travel restrictions for stranded tourists in Srinagar.

The DGCA advisory noted an unexpected surge in demand from tourists seeking to return home after the attack and called on airlines to swiftly enhance connectivity from Srinagar to major cities across India.

“Airlines are requested to waive cancellation and rescheduling charges and provide necessary assistance to tourists facing unexpected challenges during this difficult period,” the advisory stated.

The coordinated effort aims to facilitate the safe return of tourists and ensure uninterrupted travel options amid heightened security concerns in the region. (Source: IANS)