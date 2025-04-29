Piyush Goyal Engages with Top UK Business Leaders to Boost India-UK Trade Ties

London— Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with leading business figures in the UK on Monday as part of a five-day visit aimed at deepening India’s trade and investment relationships with the UK, Norway, and the European Union.

During a dinner with members of the Indian business delegation in London, Goyal highlighted India’s strong industrial growth and explored new avenues for collaboration with the UK. “Discussed the robust growth of our industry and avenues for greater collaboration with the UK for mutual prosperity,” the minister posted on X.

Goyal also met with Al Cook, CEO of the De Beers Group, to explore global trends and growth opportunities in the gems and jewellery sector. Their conversation focused on sustainable practices and India’s expanding role in the global diamond industry.

In another high-level meeting, Goyal engaged with Martin Gilbert, Chairperson of fintech company Revolut, to discuss the vast potential of India’s digital finance ecosystem. The two discussed fostering innovation through global partnerships to accelerate fintech growth in India.

Earlier in the day, Goyal held a key meeting with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch (referred to as J. Reynolds in the original text), to push forward negotiations on the long-anticipated India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Calling the meeting “productive,” Goyal emphasized the shared commitment to finalizing the agreement. “Held a productive meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade to advance FTA negotiations, reinforcing our commitment to deepening India-UK economic ties,” he posted on social media.

The minister’s visit to London focuses on wrapping up FTA talks, which have entered their final stages. The proposed agreement covers 26 chapters, including goods, services, investment, and intellectual property rights.

Both nations are aiming to conclude the deal soon, especially as global trade faces new headwinds with the prospect of rising U.S. tariffs. (Source: IANS)