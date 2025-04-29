Hyundai Unveils Upgraded Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck at U.S. Clean Transport Expo

Seoul— Hyundai Motor has introduced a redesigned version of its Xcient heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell truck at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2025, held in Anaheim, California, showcasing the company’s latest push toward zero-emission commercial transport.

The upgraded Xcient features a newly enhanced hydrogen fuel cell system and is engineered to support diverse logistics applications, including port operations and medium-distance freight transport. It is equipped with a 180 kWh hydrogen fuel cell system and 10 storage tanks that collectively hold about 68 kilograms of hydrogen—enabling long-range operations suitable for commercial fleets.

Ken Ramirez, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai’s Global Commercial Vehicle and Hydrogen Business, emphasized the company’s commitment to practical innovation. “We are empowering our fleet partners to navigate a rapidly changing landscape and lead the transition to a smarter and more sustainable future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hyundai’s sister company Kia announced the launch of a new global recruitment platform, the Kia Talent Lounge, designed to strengthen hiring efforts and highlight the company’s workplace culture.

The site, available in Korean and English, centralizes global job postings and offers a deeper look into Kia’s organizational values, employee experiences, and career development programs. The platform will also feature regular content showcasing employee journeys and milestones.

“Our goal is to give candidates a meaningful understanding of life at Kia, beyond just job listings,” a company spokesperson said. “We aim to attract top global talent while boosting internal pride and engagement.” (Source: IANS)