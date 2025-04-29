SBI to Offer Banking Services at Land Ports for Over 1.8 Million Cross-Border Travelers

New Delhi— The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon provide essential banking services at land ports across India, benefiting more than 1.8 million travelers moving between India and neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, Chief General Manager Debashish Mishra announced on Tuesday.

The initiative is part of a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SBI and the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), a statutory body under the Ministry of Home Affairs responsible for managing border infrastructure at Integrated Check Posts (ICPs).

“Our goal is to begin with key land ports such as Petrapole on the Bangladesh border in West Bengal and Raxaul on the Nepal border in Bihar—locations that account for nearly 80% of cross-border foot traffic,” Mishra told IANS. The rollout is expected within the next six months.

Under the agreement, SBI will offer a full range of banking services at land ports, including foreign exchange, export-import support, card payments, corporate salary accounts, and other personal banking facilities.

Currently, the LPAI operates 15 land ports, with 11 more under development. SBI already has 11 branches near existing land ports and plans to expand its presence with new branches or service points as needed.

In addition to in-person banking, SBI will provide digital services such as internet and phone banking, debit and credit cards, foreign travel cards, and point-of-sale (POS) terminals to meet the needs of both local residents and international travelers.

With more than 500 million customers, over 22,500 branches, and a network of 63,580 ATMs across India, SBI aims to create a seamless and secure banking experience along India’s international land borders. (Source: IANS)