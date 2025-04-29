Star Health’s Q4 Profit Plunges 99.76% Amid Rising Expenses

Mumbai— Star Health and Allied Insurance Company reported a dramatic 99.76% drop in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, posting just ₹0.51 crore compared to ₹215.14 crore in the previous quarter.

The year-on-year performance was similarly dismal, with net profit falling 99.64% from ₹142.32 crore in Q4 FY24. The company’s earnings took a major hit despite strong revenue growth, highlighting escalating costs as a key concern.

Total expenses surged to ₹4,073.49 crore in Q4, up 5.8% from the previous quarter and 16.8% higher than the same period last year. The spike in costs, largely driven by higher claim settlements and operational expenses, erased gains from increased premium collections.

Gross premium written rose a robust 35.3% quarter-on-quarter to ₹5,138.01 crore, up from ₹3,796.12 crore, but the rise in revenue was overshadowed by swelling costs, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

The Q4 slump followed an already challenging Q3, where net profit had dropped 25.7% year-on-year to ₹215.1 crore. Star Health had also reported a 45.8% decline in EBITDA to ₹152.5 crore during that period, despite a 15.4% rise in net earned premium.

Shares of Star Health ended Tuesday’s trading session up slightly at ₹399 on the NSE, gaining ₹1.10 or 0.28%. (Source: IANS)