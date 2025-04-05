Young Indian Entrepreneurs Addressing Community-Centered Challenges: Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi— Young entrepreneurs in India are not simply pursuing success, but are tackling real-world challenges deeply rooted in their communities, said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, on Saturday.

Speaking at the grand finale of the Futurepreneurs Challenge during Startup Mahakumbh 2025 in the national capital, Chaudhary emphasized the importance of nurturing the skills of young innovators to foster not just a startup-driven nation, but one populated by responsible creators and leaders.

“What struck me today wasn’t only the innovative ideas but the intent behind them. Each young entrepreneur here is not driven by success alone; they are addressing authentic problems within their communities,” Chaudhary remarked.

He further emphasized that “skills and startups are intertwined. Our mission now is to cultivate this spirit, fortify the ecosystem, and ensure that every student and every aspiring dreamer feels empowered and confident that their vision has a place in India’s future.”

Startup Mahakumbh 2025, which brought together over 3,000 startups, 1,000 investors, and more than 50 global delegations, reinforced India’s standing among the world’s top three startup ecosystems.

The Futurepreneurs Challenge provided a platform for some of the nation’s brightest student innovators to showcase their groundbreaking solutions. The challenge featured 10 standout teams who presented their visionary ideas in a rapid-fire format before Chaudhary, as well as an audience of investors, policymakers, and industry leaders.

The Minister congratulated and honored the top 10 startups, recognizing them as emerging changemakers in India’s startup landscape.

The top prize was awarded to Chitkara University, Chandigarh, for their innovation Stick Buddy, a smart assistive device designed for the visually impaired, featuring obstacle detection, time-date updates, and emergency alerts. (Source: IANS)