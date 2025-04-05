Rupee Abroad: A Proud Moment, Thanks to PM Modi’s Leadership, Says Prominent NRI Businessman

New Delhi – Pervinder Singh Chandhok, a prominent NRI businessman affiliated with the Middle East Chamber of Commerce, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and India’s rise as a global power. He emphasized that it is due to the sustained efforts of the Modi government that Indians can now use their RuPay cards in foreign countries, including those in the Gulf region.

In an interview with IANS, Chandhok highlighted PM Modi’s growing influence on the global stage, stating that the Indian leader plays a key role in facilitating dialogue amidst ongoing global tensions, particularly those affecting the Middle East.

When asked about the evolution of India’s relationships with Middle Eastern nations over the past decade, Chandhok described the transformation under PM Modi’s leadership as a point of immense pride for every Indian.

“As a resident of the United Arab Emirates, being able to use your Indian RuPay card there is a proud moment. It’s a source of pride to see your rupee working in another country. This achievement is a direct result of the Modi government’s policies,” he remarked.

Chandhok further noted that the Prime Minister’s leadership has become vital in the current global context, especially in efforts to prevent the escalation of conflicts around the world.

“In today’s global scenario, we all hope that the world does not descend into war—whether between two nations or on a larger scale. PM Modi plays a crucial role in ensuring global peace and security,” he stated.

He also emphasized that the Middle Eastern leadership remains focused on strengthening partnerships with India.

“The leadership in the Middle East places great importance on India and is committed to expanding bilateral ties. These countries are keen on building stronger relations with a powerful India,” he explained.

When asked about potential reactions from the Arab world to the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, Chandhok expressed his support for the legislation, asserting that it was introduced with the welfare of all Indians, including Muslims, in mind.

“I believe India has made this decision in the best interest of all its people, including Muslims. It would be premature for me to speculate on reactions to this move, as we respect everyone’s right to voice their opinion. However, it is clear that third countries should not interfere in India’s internal policies that are designed for the welfare of its citizens,” he said. (Source: IANS)