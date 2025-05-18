Adani Defence Partners with Sparton to Advance Indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare Solutions in India

Ahmedabad— Adani Defence and Aerospace announced on Sunday that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Sparton (DeLeon Springs LLC), a subsidiary of Elbit Systems and a leading provider of advanced anti-submarine warfare (ASW) technologies. This partnership marks a major step toward localizing the production and integration of sophisticated electronic systems and cutting-edge ASW solutions for both Indian and global markets.

Through this agreement, Adani Defence and Aerospace becomes the first private sector company in India to offer domestically developed sonobuoy solutions—reinforcing its commitment to enhancing national self-reliance in defense technology.

“In today’s increasingly volatile maritime environment, enhancing India’s undersea warfare capabilities is not just a strategic priority—it’s essential for protecting national sovereignty and interests,” said Jeet Adani, Vice President of Adani Enterprises.

He emphasized that the Indian Navy requires integrated, mission-ready intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and ASW capabilities—particularly critical systems like sonobuoys—that are indigenously developed, rapidly deployable, and globally competitive.

“With this partnership, Adani Defence becomes the first private Indian company to offer indigenous sonobuoy solutions. This initiative not only enables access to advanced technologies but also supports the creation of a future-ready, self-reliant defense ecosystem,” Jeet Adani added. “It reflects our Group’s vision to equip India’s armed forces with world-class capabilities that are designed, developed, and manufactured in India—for India and for the world.”

The collaboration will combine Sparton’s state-of-the-art ASW technologies with Adani Defence’s expertise in the development, manufacturing, and long-term support of systems for the Indian Navy.

Sonobuoys play a critical role in undersea domain awareness (UDA), providing essential capabilities to detect, locate, and track submarines and underwater threats. These systems are central to ASW operations and help safeguard naval assets, including carrier strike groups.

“For decades, India has relied on imports for such essential technologies,” said Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace. “This partnership is a major step forward in integrating world-class sonobuoy technology into India’s defense ecosystem and building indigenous capabilities in this critical area.”

Historically, India has depended on foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to fulfill its ASW needs. Now, aligned with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India) and ‘Make in India’ initiatives, Sparton’s ongoing relationship with the Indian Navy will support Adani Defence in delivering fully indigenous solutions—designed, developed, and manufactured in India.

“Sparton has a proud legacy of solving complex problems through advanced engineering and manufacturing for the U.S. maritime defense sector,” said Donnelly Bohan, President and CEO of Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC. “We’re honored to partner with Adani Defence & Aerospace to bring our proven ASW technologies to India.”

Bohan added that the partnership would help localize system assembly, develop high-tech skills, and deliver reliable ASW solutions tailored to the Indian Navy’s specific operational needs.

Adani Defence and Aerospace has built a robust ecosystem that includes start-ups and MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises), guided by an export-oriented approach and supported by world-class processes and quality management systems. (Source: IANS)