India Patent Filings Top 140,000, Nasscom Calls for Shift to Value-Driven Innovation

NEW DELHI — India’s patent filings crossed 140,000 in fiscal 2026, marking a record high and extending a nine-year growth streak, according to a report released Tuesday by Nasscom, which urged a shift toward a more value-driven patent ecosystem.

The report said filings grew 30.2 percent in FY26, following a 19.8 percent increase in the previous year. The surge was largely driven by a sharp rise in resident applications, which jumped 46.2 percent in FY26 after growing 32.2 percent in FY25.

Resident filings accounted for nearly 70 percent of total applications, supported by strong participation from startups, micro, small and medium enterprises, educational institutions, and individual innovators. Computer technology emerged as a leading segment, with its share of filings rising to 19.1 percent from 16.3 percent a year earlier.

Despite the rapid increase in filings, the report highlighted the need to move beyond a volume-focused approach and prioritize the quality and impact of patents. It called for improving conversion rates from filing to grant, strengthening application quality, and enhancing support during examination and prosecution.

The report also emphasized the importance of building stronger commercialization pathways through licensing, technology transfer, and spin-offs to ensure patents translate into measurable economic and industrial outcomes.

It recommended more consistent tracking of patent outcomes, including grants, citations, and commercialization metrics, to better align research investments with real-world impact.

“A more focused and outcome-oriented patent ecosystem across strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence, deeptech, biotechnology, semiconductors, and clean energy will be essential to reinforce India’s position as a global innovation powerhouse,” the report said.

However, the report noted a widening gap between filings and actual grants. Patent approvals fell to 21,400 in FY26 from 33,500 in the previous year.

Educational institutions accounted for nearly 40 percent of filings but secured only about 10 percent of grants, indicating a mismatch between research output and successful approvals.

Meanwhile, multinational corporations accounted for more than half of all patent grants despite contributing less than one-third of total filings, underscoring disparities in patent success rates. (Source: IANS)