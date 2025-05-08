Adani Green Becomes World’s First Renewable Energy IPP to Achieve Water Positivity

New Delhi — Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has become the world’s first renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP) to achieve water positivity across its entire operational portfolio, which now exceeds 14 GW in capacity.

The milestone was certified by global assurance firm Intertek following comprehensive audits of water usage data from AGEL’s 103 operational sites and 85 water conservation locations. AGEL reached this achievement a full year ahead of its FY26 target, setting a new benchmark for sustainability in the global renewable energy sector. Among the world’s top 10 RE companies by operational capacity, AGEL is the only one to attain water positivity.

Water positivity means replenishing more freshwater than is consumed. For AGEL, this includes adopting water-saving technologies, replenishing traditional water bodies, and investing in infrastructure to improve local water availability. The company noted that many of its solar and wind plants are located in some of India’s most arid regions, such as Khavda in Gujarat and the Thar Desert, where water is often scarce.

To date, AGEL’s water conservation efforts equate to nearly 467 Olympic-sized swimming pools—enough to meet over six months of water demand in the Lakshadweep islands. Its revitalized water bodies now benefit more than 123,000 people, many of whom live in water-stressed areas. Over half of AGEL’s operational capacity uses robotic, waterless cleaning technology for solar modules, saving roughly 546 million liters of water annually.

AGEL’s journey began with a goal to make 200 MW of its plants water positive. After meeting that goal in FY23, the company expanded its ambition to cover the entire portfolio by FY26—an objective now achieved ahead of schedule.

“This isn’t just about generating green energy—it’s about doing it in the greenest way possible,” an AGEL spokesperson said. “With India facing some of the highest water stress levels globally, this achievement is a critical step toward sustainable energy development.”

In addition to being water positive, AGEL’s operations are certified as single-use plastic free and zero waste-to-landfill, reinforcing its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. Its innovative initiatives include rainwater harvesting, deepening of traditional ponds, and pilot projects such as condensing drinking water from humid air.

With water resources globally under pressure from climate change, population growth, and pollution, AGEL’s achievement positions it as a global leader in both clean energy and responsible resource stewardship. (Source: IANS)