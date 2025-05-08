Air India Urges Passengers to Arrive Early Amid Escalating India-Pakistan Tensions

New Delhi– As tensions between India and Pakistan intensify, national carrier Air India has urged passengers to arrive at airports at least three hours before their scheduled departures. The advisory follows heightened security directives issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

In a post on social media platform X, Air India stated:

“In view of a directive from BCAS on enhanced security measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding.”

The airline also reminded travelers that check-in counters close 75 minutes before departure.

The advisory comes after India’s air defence systems successfully intercepted aerial attacks by Pakistan targeting Jammu and several military installations near the western border. The attempted strikes — involving drones and missiles — led to blackouts and air raid sirens across parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and remain alert as emergency protocols remain in effect.

India is reported to have launched retaliatory operations following the attacks.

The rising hostilities have significantly disrupted civil aviation. Earlier in the day, around 430 domestic flights — nearly 3 percent of the total scheduled — were cancelled as 27 airports were ordered shut until May 10. These include major and regional airports such as Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot, Shimla, Gaggal, Dharamsala, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Rajkot, and others.

The number of affected airports continues to grow amid the deteriorating security situation.

On Wednesday, over 300 flights were grounded, and operations were suspended at 21 airports across northern and western India.

In its statement, Air India also acknowledged operational delays and increased customer service requests, saying its contact centres are experiencing high call volumes. The airline expressed gratitude for the dedication of India’s military and defence personnel during this critical time. (Source: IANS)