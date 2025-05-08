Tata Motors Launches Advanced Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Kolkata to Promote Sustainable Auto Recycling

New Delhi– Tata Motors on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Kolkata, designed to dismantle up to 21,000 end-of-life vehicles annually in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.

This is the company’s eighth RVSF across India, reinforcing its commitment to building a sustainable and compliant vehicle recycling ecosystem. The facility, named ‘Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect’, is operated in partnership with Selladale Synergies India Private Limited.

The new centre is equipped to scrap vehicles of all types and brands — including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers — and features advanced dismantling technology and digital operations.

With this launch, Tata Motors now operates RVSFs in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Chandigarh, Delhi NCR, Pune, Guwahati, and now Kolkata. The Kolkata facility is the third Re.Wi.Re centre in eastern India, improving access for customers in the region seeking responsible vehicle disposal options.

Rajesh Kaul, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicles at Tata Motors, said:

“The inauguration of West Bengal’s first Re.Wi.Re and our eighth facility nationwide is a significant step forward in expanding our vehicle scrapping ecosystem. With a combined annual capacity of over 1.3 lakh vehicles across eight RVSFs, we are proud to lead India’s shift towards a safer, greener, and more sustainable future.”

The facility is fully digitalised, offering paperless operations and optimised workflows. It features cell-type dismantling for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles, and line-type dismantling for passenger vehicles. Specialised stations are in place for the safe removal and processing of hazardous components like tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids, and gases.

Each vehicle is processed in strict accordance with India’s vehicle scrappage policy, ensuring complete documentation and eco-friendly disposal of all parts and fluids.

“This new facility represents an important step towards a circular economy for the automotive sector, supporting environmentally friendly practices and strengthening India’s vehicle recycling infrastructure,” Tata Motors added in a statement. (Source: IANS)