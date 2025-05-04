Angolan President Seeks Stronger Ties with India in Pharma, Agriculture, and Renewable Energy

New Delhi— Angolan President João Lourenço on Sunday underscored Angola’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with India, particularly in the sectors of pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and renewable energy.

Speaking at the India-Angola Business Forum in New Delhi, President Lourenço emphasized the importance of building fair, sustainable, and innovation-driven partnerships between the two nations.

“We firmly believe that this transformation will only be truly sustainable if it is supported by strong, fair, and innovative partnerships,” said Lourenço. “India’s business dynamism, technological excellence, and capacity for innovation are qualities Angola deeply values — and with which we wish to walk side by side.”

A Relationship Rooted in Cooperation

Lourenço noted that the bilateral relationship is built on a solid legal and institutional framework, cultivated over decades of diplomatic and economic cooperation.

“The existing bilateral agreements — in areas such as health, energy, financial services, and diplomatic mobility — reflect both countries’ commitment to a structured, transparent, and mutually beneficial partnership,” he added.

Angola’s Gateway Advantage

Highlighting Angola’s strategic geographic location, the President positioned the country as an ideal logistics and industrial hub for Indian companies aiming to expand across the African continent.

Angola offers privileged access to major regional markets through the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and is investing significantly in transport infrastructure, including the development of the Lobito Corridor.

“We invite Indian entrepreneurs to explore these logistical opportunities that can place Angola at the centre of their export strategies — both for Africa and the wider world,” Lourenço said.

India’s Support in Energy, Education, and Skilling

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh addressed the forum, reaffirming India’s interest in deeper collaboration with Angola in sectors such as energy, clean technologies, education, and skilling.

“Looking ahead, there are several priority sectors where we can deepen collaboration. In the energy sector, we can develop oil and gas infrastructure and partner on clean energy. In education and capacity building, India can provide high-tech training and expand scholarship opportunities,” Singh said.

Mining, Minerals, and New Frontiers of Trade

Sanjiv Puri, President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), emphasized Angola’s untapped potential in mining and critical minerals.

“Angola has a strong mining sector and is the third-largest diamond producer in Africa,” he said. “It also holds significant reserves of critical minerals like copper, gold, uranium, lead, and zinc.”

He advocated for joint ventures in diamond processing and critical mineral exploration, which he said could play a vital role in renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing value chains.

Exploring Multi-Sectoral Synergies

The Business Forum also hosted a panel discussion featuring industry leaders from both countries, exploring collaboration opportunities across a wide array of sectors — including pharmaceuticals, agriculture, clean energy, and digital technologies.

The event reinforced the mutual interest in leveraging shared strengths and building a future-ready partnership focused on innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth. (Source: IANS)