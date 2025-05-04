‘WAVES 2025’ Sets the Stage for India’s Creative Economy Boom, Facilitates Multi-Crore Deals

Mumbai — The inaugural edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) concluded on a high note in Mumbai on Sunday, showcasing India’s growing stature as a global hub for media, entertainment, and technology. The event saw enthusiastic participation from industry leaders, startups, academia, policymakers, and the general public.

Over three action-packed days, the ‘WAVES Bazaar’ initiative alone facilitated business transactions worth more than ₹1,328 crore, with more than 3,000 B2B meetings, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Massive MoUs, Global Collaborations

The Maharashtra government further elevated the summit’s impact by signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹8,000 crore, fostering collaborations across education, media, and industrial sectors.

Key MoUs included:

₹1,500 crore each with the University of York and the University of Western Australia

with the and the ₹3,000 crore with Prime Focus

with ₹2,000 crore with Godrej

These agreements aim to strengthen India’s position in media education, production infrastructure, and innovation-led growth.

Leaders Call for Tradition-Tech Synergy

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar called for a meaningful fusion of technology and tradition, emphasizing youth empowerment through skill development and innovation.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored the transformative impact of technology in content creation and highlighted the need for local storytelling, international co-productions, and joint financing models to drive the next phase of industry growth.

A Grand Convergence of Talent and Innovation

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the four-day summit brought together a vibrant ecosystem of creators, innovators, corporate leaders, and celebrities.

The event featured:

More than 140 sessions

Over 100 international speakers

Three mega halls (each seating 1,000+)

(each seating 1,000+) Five additional specialized venues

Multiple sessions with full-house attendance

Influential Voices, Global Reach

Plenary sessions featured over 50 keynote addresses by global industry leaders such as:

Ted Sarandos (Netflix)

(Netflix) Neal Mohan (YouTube)

(YouTube) Shantanu Narayen (Adobe)

(Adobe) Adam Mosseri (Instagram)

(Instagram) Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Mark Read, among others

Their insights offered fresh perspectives on the future of digital media, advertising ecosystems, and creative technologies.

Cinematic Icons Shape the Narrative

Bollywood and South Indian film legends including Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Hema Malini, Akshay Kumar, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Allu Arjun, and Shekhar Kapur—many of whom served on the WAVES Advisory Board—participated in engaging panels on virtual production, AI in filmmaking, and the evolution of storytelling.

Masterclasses and Behind-the-Scenes Magic

The 40 expert-led masterclasses provided hands-on training for participants, including:

The Art of Acting by Aamir Khan

Craft of Direction by Farhan Akhtar

Insights into Filmmaking by Michael Lehmann

Other immersive sessions delved into:

The making of Panchayat (Amazon Prime)

AR lens design

AI avatar creation

Generative AI in game development

These sessions delivered practical skills and future-forward thinking for creative professionals and aspirants alike.

Specialized Breakout Tracks and Global Engagement

The summit also hosted 55 breakout sessions on niche topics including:

Broadcasting

OTT platforms

Animation & Gaming

AI in media

Comics & Virtual Production

The Global Media Dialogue 2025 brought together representatives from 77 countries, highlighting India’s emergence as a strategic global player in the entertainment and digital media economy.

Pivotal Reports Released

Union Minister of State Dr. L. Murugan unveiled five key industry reports, offering a comprehensive analysis of:

Content creation trends

Policy recommendations

India’s live events ecosystem

Future roadmap for the media and entertainment sector

Conclusion: A Promising Horizon

With its unprecedented scale, diverse participation, and billions in business potential, WAVES 2025 signals a transformative moment for India’s creative economy. The summit successfully fostered a collaborative platform for global partnerships, cutting-edge content, and visionary leadership—positioning India at the forefront of the global media landscape. (Source: IANS)