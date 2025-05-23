Delhi Airport Runway Closure: Government Aims to Minimize Flight Disruptions

New Delhi— The central government is working closely with key aviation stakeholders to ensure that the upcoming temporary closure of a runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport causes minimal disruption to scheduled flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said on Friday.

Runway 28/10 will be closed from mid-June to mid-September for a major upgrade of its Instrument Landing System (ILS) to CAT III B standards. This advanced system is essential for ensuring safe aircraft landings during low visibility, especially during Delhi’s notoriously foggy winter season.

Speaking at a curtain-raiser event for the upcoming ‘Wings India 2026’ aviation conference, scheduled for January in Hyderabad, Minister Naidu emphasized that the Civil Aviation Ministry is in active consultation with airlines and other stakeholders to manage the transition smoothly.

Indira Gandhi International Airport currently operates four runways — 09/27, 11R/29L, 11L/29R, and 28/10 — along with two active terminals, T1 and T3. Terminal 2 remains closed for ongoing maintenance.

A previous attempt to shut down Runway 28/10 in April was aborted after four weeks when the airport struggled to handle its usual traffic of approximately 1,400 daily flights with only three operational runways. That disruption caused widespread delays and flight cancellations.

This time, officials say the plan is more structured. Reports indicate around 50 daily flights may be canceled during the shutdown, while another 50 will be rescheduled to off-peak hours to reduce congestion.

Airport authorities are hopeful that carrying out the upgrade during the June–September window — typically a less fog-prone season — will ensure a more manageable impact. The Civil Aviation Ministry also plans to release revised flight schedules well ahead of time to minimize last-minute inconveniences for travelers. (Source: IANS)