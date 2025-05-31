E-commerce Platforms Remove Walkie-Talkie Listings Amid Government Crackdown on Illegal Sales

New Delhi— Leading e-commerce companies including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, JioMart, Meta, and Chimiya have removed numerous walkie-talkie listings from their platforms in response to new government regulations aimed at curbing the illegal sale of radio communication equipment online.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), operating under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, recently issued a set of comprehensive guidelines to regulate how such equipment is marketed and sold on digital platforms. This move follows growing concerns that unlicensed and uncertified walkie-talkies were being sold to consumers, posing a risk to national communication systems, particularly those used by police and emergency services.

The new rules, titled Guidelines for the Prevention and Regulation of Illegal Listing and Sale of Radio Equipment including Walkie Talkies on E-Commerce Platforms, 2025, were developed in consultation with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The aim is to safeguard both consumers and critical communication infrastructure by ensuring only authorized, legally certified devices are available for purchase online.

Many of the walkie-talkies previously listed for sale failed to include critical regulatory information. Key technical specifications such as frequency ranges, certification status, and licensing requirements were often missing. As a result, many buyers were unaware that operating these devices could be illegal without a valid wireless license, as required under laws such as the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885 and the Wireless Telegraphy Act of 1933.

Under the new guidelines, e-commerce platforms must now clearly state whether a product requires a wireless operating license, display the approved frequency range, and provide details of certifications such as Equipment Type Approval (ETA). Listings that do not meet these requirements must be removed, and any misleading or non-compliant advertisements are prohibited.

The CCPA has already flagged more than 16,000 non-compliant listings and issued 13 formal notices to major platforms for violating consumer protection laws. With the new rules in place, enforcement will be further strengthened, with penalties for violations and shared accountability between sellers and the platforms hosting their products.

The move signals a tightening of regulatory oversight in India’s booming e-commerce sector, particularly in categories involving sensitive or regulated technology. (Source: IANS)