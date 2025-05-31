Gautam Adani Applauds First Women NDA Cadets for Making History

New Delhi— Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani praised the historic graduation of the first-ever batch of women cadets from the National Defence Academy (NDA), calling it a powerful symbol of national resolve and a defining moment for the Indian armed forces.

Seventeen women cadets graduated on Friday as part of the NDA’s 148th course, marking a significant milestone in the academy’s history. During the Passing Out Parade held in Pune, the women cadets marched alongside more than 300 of their male counterparts, completing an intensive training regimen that prepares them for future leadership roles in the Indian military.

In a post on social media platform X, Adani congratulated the women cadets, saying, “Proof. Precedent. Possibility. Congratulations to all the first women NDA cadets as they start their march forward. They carry not just dreams but a nation’s resolve. The path is new. The message is timeless. Jai Hind.”

The entry of women into the NDA was made possible by a landmark Supreme Court interim order in 2022, which allowed women to apply for admission to the prestigious tri-services academy for the first time.

Among the graduating cadets, Division Cadet Captain Shriti Daksh earned the top rank in the Bachelor of Arts stream. Other top performers included Cadet Lucky Kumar in the Science stream, Battalion Cadet Captain Prince Kumar Singh Kushwaha in Computer Science, and Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi in the B.Tech stream.

Former Army Chief and current Governor of Mizoram, V.K. Singh, who reviewed the Passing Out Parade, described the day as a proud moment for the nation. “A new chapter in the legacy of NDA — where courage knows no gender, and leadership knows no bounds,” he wrote on X.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi also celebrated the milestone, calling it a testament to the determination and strength of Indian women. “With unwavering resolve and sheer determination, women cadets have made history today by graduating from the National Defence Academy,” he posted. “This momentous step reflects the strength of Nari Shakti and reaffirms our commitment to inclusivity and empowerment in our armed forces. We salute their grit, courage, and unwavering willpower. Jai Hind!”

The graduation of the first women cadets from the NDA not only reflects a shift toward greater gender inclusivity in the military but also sets a powerful precedent for generations to come. (Source: IANS)