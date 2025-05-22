Government Launching Nationwide Hackathon for CCTV Solutions in Law Enforcement

New Delhi— The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, announced on Thursday the launch of a nationwide hackathon focused on developing next-generation CCTV solutions for law enforcement agencies across India.

Organized in collaboration with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and CyberPeace Foundation, the hackathon aims to encourage startups, innovators, and research institutions to design secure, scalable, and cost-effective indigenous CCTV technologies tailored to the specific needs of Indian policing.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader commitment to building a cyber-secure India, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BPR&D, with its technical expertise, is playing a key role in driving innovation in public safety technologies.

The hackathon will address four critical problem areas:

Development of secure, indigenous CCTV hardware and systems Integration of artificial intelligence and smart video analytics Cybersecurity enhancement across CCTV networks Design of affordable, efficient surveillance solutions

The grand finale is scheduled for the last week of June 2025, where the top three winners will receive cash prizes of ₹5 lakh, ₹3 lakh, and ₹1 lakh, respectively. Additionally, five consolation prizes will be awarded to entries demonstrating exceptional creativity and potential.

With technical support from CyberPeace Foundation and coordination from the NCRB, the winning solutions are expected to significantly enhance transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency within India’s law enforcement infrastructure. (Source: IANS)