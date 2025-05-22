IndiGo Says Government Will Decide on Turkish Lease Renewal

New Delhi— IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers has clarified that the decision to renew aircraft leases with Turkish Airlines rests with the Indian government. The airline currently operates direct flights to Istanbul using two Boeing 777s leased from the Turkish carrier.

Speaking during a media briefing on IndiGo’s Q4 and full-year financial results for FY 2024–25, Elbers said, “Our Istanbul operations are conducted under the Air Services Agreement between India and Turkey. IndiGo is fully compliant with all regulatory requirements. Thousands of Indian travelers use these flights, primarily to connect beyond Istanbul.”

The lease agreements for the Boeing 777s are set to expire on May 31. Elbers emphasized, “Whether the leases are extended is a decision that lies with the Indian government.”

His comments follow the May 15 decision by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to revoke security clearance for Turkish ground-handling firm Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, citing national security concerns. The move comes amid rising diplomatic tensions between India and Turkey, partly due to Turkey’s close ties with Pakistan.

Despite these geopolitical challenges, IndiGo continues to post strong financial results. The airline reported a record net profit of ₹3,067.5 crore for the January–March quarter, a 62% increase over the ₹1,894.8 crore profit during the same period last year.

“For the financial year ending March 2025, IndiGo recorded a net profit of ₹7,258.4 crore, and ₹8,867.6 crore excluding forex impact—maintaining robust performance,” the airline said in a statement. “The Q4 profit of ₹3,067.5 crore marks our highest-ever fourth-quarter earnings.”

IndiGo also announced its entry into long-haul international operations, with direct flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam starting in July.