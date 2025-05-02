India, EU Aim to Finalize Free Trade Agreement by End of 2025

New Delhi— India and the European Union have reaffirmed their commitment to concluding a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of 2025, following high-level talks between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels.

According to an official statement issued Friday, both sides pledged to address outstanding issues with mutual respect and pragmatism ahead of the next negotiation round scheduled for May 12–16 in New Delhi.

The renewed push builds on the strategic direction set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the EU College of Commissioners’ visit to India earlier this year.

“In a highly productive dialogue with Commissioner Šefčovič, we reaffirmed our shared commitment to conclude the India-EU FTA negotiations by 2025,” Goyal posted on social media platform X.

He noted that the focus remains on expanding market access, fostering trusted and diversified supply chains, and deepening the economic partnership to drive growth. Discussions also emphasized innovation, competitiveness, investment flows, and the importance of mobility.

The talks underscored both sides’ intent to forge a balanced, commercially meaningful agreement that reflects the realities of global trade and promotes inclusive economic development. India stressed the need for equal attention to non-tariff barriers and regulatory frameworks, calling for inclusive, proportionate approaches that avoid trade restrictions.

Significant progress has been made across multiple negotiating tracks, with both sides agreeing to maintain momentum through monthly in-person and virtual sessions.

Once finalized, the India-EU FTA is expected to serve as a cornerstone of their broader strategic partnership, supporting the digital transition, enhancing regulatory cooperation, and strengthening economic resilience through increased trade, innovation, and investment. (Source: IANS)