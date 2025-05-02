Hyundai, Kia U.S. Sales Jump 16% in April on Strong SUV Demand

Seoul— Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia reported a 16% year-over-year increase in U.S. vehicle sales for April, fueled by continued strong demand for their sport utility vehicle (SUV) lineups.

The two automakers sold a combined 162,615 vehicles in the U.S. last month, up from 139,865 units in April 2023, according to company data.

Hyundai posted a 19% sales increase, delivering 81,503 vehicles compared to 74,111 a year earlier. Kia’s sales rose 14% to 74,805 units from 65,754. Hyundai’s numbers include vehicles sold under its luxury Genesis brand.

Popular SUV models such as Hyundai’s Palisade and Santa Fe, and Kia’s Telluride and Sportage, were key contributors to the strong performance.

“Our seventh consecutive month of record sales has strengthened the Kia brand,” said Eric Watson, Vice President of Sales Operations at Kia America. “We’re focused on expanding our lineup and boosting customer satisfaction through continuous innovation.”

Watson added that Kia has officially begun production of its EV6 and EV9 electric vehicles at its Georgia plant, where both models qualify for U.S. federal tax incentives.

From January to April, Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 582,527 vehicles in the U.S., up 12% from 519,067 units during the same period last year.

Separately, Hyundai also showcased a redesigned version of its Xcient heavy-duty hydrogen fuel cell truck at a clean transport expo in the U.S. The upgraded model, featuring a 180 kWh hydrogen fuel cell system and 10 tanks with a total hydrogen capacity of 68 kilograms, is designed for use in port operations and medium-distance logistics. (Source: IANS)