India Identified as $24 Billion Hotspot in Global Climate Resilience Market: Report

New Delhi— As global demand for climate adaptation and resilience solutions surges—projected to reach between $500 billion and $1.3 trillion by 2030—India has emerged as a key market with an estimated $24 billion investment opportunity, according to a new report released Wednesday by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Temasek.

The report underscores the urgent need for scalable solutions to counter worsening climate risks worldwide. Yet, despite rising demand, current global investment in adaptation and resilience measures remains modest, totaling just $76 billion annually—primarily driven by public funding. This leaves a major gap that private capital, particularly from private equity firms, could help bridge.

BCG and Temasek identified several high-growth sectors that present promising business and climate impact opportunities. These include flood defense infrastructure, wildfire mitigation systems, water efficiency technologies, climate intelligence tools, and resilient agricultural inputs. Many of these subsectors are projected to deliver double-digit growth and EBITDA margins as high as 30–40 percent.

India stands out as a top destination for such investments due to its heightened climate vulnerability. Kanchan Samtani, BCG’s APAC Leader for Corporate Finance and Strategy and Head of Principal Investors and Private Equity in India, noted that the country presents a rare combination of market need and return potential.

“Emerging markets—and India in particular—are at the forefront of climate vulnerability, making them high-priority zones for resilience-focused investments,” Samtani said.

She highlighted several rapidly growing value pools in India, including stormwater drainage systems, climate-resilient construction materials, abiotic stress-protection technologies in agriculture, smart water metering, emergency response tech, and bio-stimulant products.

The report also emphasizes that investment opportunities are not limited to startups. The climate resilience market spans the full spectrum of business maturity—from early-stage ventures to established firms integrating resilience into their operations—creating opportunities for venture capital, growth equity, and buyout investors alike.

With government support increasing and public procurement on the rise, the report concludes that the climate resilience space is not only critical and time-sensitive but also commercially viable for private investors. (Source: IANS)