Indian Airlines Cancel More Flights, Issue New Advisories Amid Airport Closures Until May 10

New Delhi— Indian airlines issued fresh travel advisories and extended flight cancellations through May 10 following a directive from aviation authorities to suspend operations at several northern airports due to heightened security concerns.

Air India announced cancellations for flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until 5:29 a.m. IST on May 10. Affected passengers are eligible for a one-time rescheduling waiver or a full refund.

IndiGo confirmed it has canceled more than 165 flights from key airports including Amritsar, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Gwalior, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Leh, Rajkot, and Srinagar. The airline urged travelers to check their flight status on its website or app before heading to the airport.

“Customers impacted by cancellations may rebook on the next available flight or cancel for a full refund at no additional cost,” IndiGo said in a statement posted on X.

SpiceJet also noted that airports in northern India—including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar—remain closed until further notice. The airline warned that related arrivals and departures could be affected and encouraged passengers to monitor their flight status closely.

The aviation disruptions come in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national. The Indian government said the precision strikes targeted nine terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, deliberately avoiding civilian or military infrastructure.

The situation remains fluid, and travelers are advised to stay updated on airline websites and official government advisories. (Source: IANS)