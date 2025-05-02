India Nurturing Over a Million Entrepreneurs Through Flagship Programmes: Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi— Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary has said that India is nurturing over a million entrepreneurs through key government initiatives such as Startup India, Skill India, and the Atal Innovation Mission, as the country positions itself as a global innovation and talent hub.

In a video address to the TiEcon 2025 conference in the US, the minister noted that India is at a pivotal inflection point where innovation, enterprise, and skills are converging to define a new global narrative.

“Across every corner of our nation, entrepreneurs are solving real problems, building sustainable ventures, and creating scalable impact,” Chaudhary told the gathering.

A high-level Indian delegation at the conference, comprising leaders in deep-tech, climate innovation, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation, showcased India’s growing role as a global innovation partner. The delegation embodied India’s entrepreneurial spirit, marked by resilience, inclusivity, and purpose-driven growth.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also engaged in a brief discussion around India’s skill development ecosystem, highlighting the efforts of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in equipping youth with both job-ready and future-ready skills.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO of NSDC and MD of NSDC International, emphasized the transformative impact of artificial intelligence. “AI is reshaping the world in ways we could not have imagined. This calls for proactive strategies to navigate emerging challenges and leverage new opportunities,” he said.

Tiwari also spotlighted the Skill India Digital Hub, a cutting-edge platform that enables learners across the country to access high-quality education anytime, anywhere. He reiterated NSDC International’s commitment to making India a global supplier of skilled talent.

The annual three-day TiEcon conference focused on the disruptive potential of AI in transforming enterprises and society. It brought together a diverse mix of entrepreneurs, investors, academics, and innovators.

India’s active participation in TiEcon 2025 marked a significant step toward strengthening its global positioning in the AI-driven economy. NSDC also hosted a dedicated exhibition stall at the event, which received strong engagement from international stakeholders. (Source: IANS)