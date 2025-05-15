India Revokes Security Clearance for Turkey’s Celebi Airport Services Citing National Security Concerns

New Delhi— The Indian government has revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground-handling firm Celebi Airport Services, effectively halting its operations at Indian airports. The decision comes amid rising public calls to ban Turkish companies over Ankara’s growing support for Pakistan, which New Delhi accuses of harboring terrorism.

In an official notification issued Thursday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated: “In the exercise of powers conferred upon the Director General, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security.”

Celebi is a major player in Indian aviation ground services and handles approximately 70% of ground operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Its services include passenger handling, load control, flight operations, cargo and postal services, warehousing, and bridge operations.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, confirmed the move on social media platform X, saying the ministry had acted on growing public sentiment. “We have received requests from across India to ban Celebi NAS Airport Services India Ltd, a Turkish company operating ground handling services at Indian airports,” he wrote. “Recognizing the seriousness of the issue and the need to safeguard national interests, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has revoked its security clearance. Ensuring the safety and interests of the nation remains our top priority.”

Celebi entered the Indian aviation market in 2008 and has steadily expanded its footprint. According to various reports, the company has ties to Turkey’s political elite. It is reportedly partially owned by Sumeyye Erdogan, daughter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. She is married to Selcuk Bayraktar, the defense technologist behind Bayraktar military drones — some of which have reportedly been used by Pakistan in operations against India.

Analysts suggest that this connection underscores how support for Pakistan is not just a matter of Turkish state policy, but also involves members of Erdogan’s own family.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said that Turkey could face broader economic consequences, particularly in the tourism sector. “With rising calls to boycott Turkish businesses, Turkey is set to lose a significant share of Indian tourists,” Vallabh told IANS. “Tourism is a key pillar of the Turkish economy. The country has already lost 10% of its Indian tourist inflow, and that number is expected to grow.”

The move comes amid heightened public and political backlash in India following Turkey’s vocal support of Pakistan during recent geopolitical tensions. Anger toward Ankara has intensified across both social media and policy circles, with increasing pressure to reassess bilateral economic ties. (Source: IANS)