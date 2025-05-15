India’s Exports Jump 12.7% in April to $73.8 Billion Despite Global Headwinds

New Delhi— India’s exports of goods and services surged 12.7% year-over-year in April, reaching $73.8 billion, up from $65.48 billion in the same month last year, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Ministry. The growth came despite global economic headwinds, including heightened U.S. tariffs and ongoing trade uncertainties.

Merchandise exports alone rose 9.03% to $38.49 billion, driven largely by strong performances in electronics and engineering goods.

Exports of electronic goods jumped an impressive 39.5% to $3.69 billion, up from $2.65 billion a year ago. Engineering goods also posted healthy gains, rising 11.3% to $9.51 billion from $8.55 billion in April 2024.

Other top-performing sectors included gems and jewelry, which saw a 10.7% increase to $2.5 billion; ready-made garments, which grew 14.4% to $1.37 billion; and rice exports, up 13.6% to $1.08 billion — reflecting a strong agricultural output bolstered by a favorable monsoon and adequate fertilizer supply.

Marine product exports climbed 17.8% to $580 million, while pharmaceutical exports inched up 2.4% to $2.49 billion.

On the services front, imports rose to $17.54 billion from $16.76 billion in April 2024. However, a robust export performance led to a services trade surplus of $17.77 billion.

India’s total imports of goods and services for April stood at $82.45 billion, a 15.7% increase compared to the same period last year. The merchandise trade deficit widened to $21.54 billion, but the services surplus helped moderate the overall trade gap, which came in at a manageable $8.65 billion.

The strong start to the fiscal year signals resilience in India’s export sectors, even as global trade continues to face macroeconomic pressure and shifting geopolitical dynamics. (Source: IANS)