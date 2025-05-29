Indian Markets Close Higher on Positive Global Cues

Mumbai— Indian equity markets ended higher on Thursday, buoyed by positive global cues. The Sensex rose 320.70 points, or 0.39%, to close at 81,633.02, while the Nifty gained 81.15 points, or 0.33%, to settle at 24,833.60.

Gains were broad-based, with buying seen across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks. The Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 315.85 points, or 0.55%, to 57,457.25, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 105.40 points, or 0.59%, to 17,889.

Sectorally, metals, IT, financial services, realty, media, and energy stocks finished in the green. However, PSU banks, FMCG, and public sector enterprises (PSEs) saw declines.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, attributed the improved sentiment to a U.S. court decision striking down former President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tax policy. “However, domestic markets remained rangebound for most of the session due to rising oil prices and elevated U.S. 10-year bond yields,” he said.

Some late-session recovery was seen, driven by short-covering ahead of the F&O monthly expiry.

Export-oriented sectors such as IT and pharmaceuticals outperformed, bolstered by optimism around easing global trade tensions. “That said, the lack of fresh domestic triggers and a drop in industrial output to an eight-month low could lead to near-term consolidation,” Nair added.

The Nifty experienced volatility throughout the session. Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, noted that market momentum remains weak, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still pointing downward. “Key support is at 24,670. A fall below this level could trigger a sharp correction to 24,400–24,300. However, holding above 24,670 may set the stage for a rebound toward 25,000–25,150,” he said.

Meanwhile, gold prices traded lower in early sessions after the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes suggested no imminent rate cuts, reaffirming a data-driven approach. On the domestic front, MCX gold found support near ₹94,000, with resistance around ₹96,500, analysts noted. (Source: IANS)